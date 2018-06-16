× Authorities Searching for Missing Fisherman on Des Moines River

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Crews are searching for a fisherman who is unaccounted for on the Des Moines River.

Officials say the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area on the water known as Turkey Island, northwest of Ottumwa. The fisherman’s boat was found unoccupied and wedged into the riverbank shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Ottumwa Fire Department and Iowa DNR officials also responded to the scene and are searching for the man with watercraft and sonar equipment. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.