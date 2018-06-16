Florida School Shooting Survivors Coming to Iowa on ‘Road to Change’ Tour Next Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Students who survived the mass shooting at a Florida high school will be coming to Iowa next week.

The February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sparked several efforts to push for more gun control. The March for Our Lives group kicked off its Road to Change tour in Chicago on Friday.

The Iowa visits include a stop in Sioux City on Wednesday, and a youth meet-up in Cedar Rapids and town hall in Marion on Thursday.

Fifty stops are planned in more than 20 states where the NRA has supported politicians and in communities affected by gun violence. More information can be found at marchforourlives.com.