Fred Hubbell Announces Running Mate

IOWA — Fred Hubbell has announced his running mate after winning the gubernatorial nomination.

On Saturday morning, Hubbell revealed he has selected State Senator Rita Hart to run with him as lieutenant governor. Hart is from Wheatland in Clinton County.

Hubbell’s press release said the pair will “unite all Iowans behind their forward-looking vision to restore the people-first priorities” that Iowa residents deserve.

Hart is a former educator who works with her husband on his family’s farm, and the release said she is an advocate against the trade war and effects it has on Iowa’s agriculture economy.

“I am honored to join Fred and fight tooth and nail alongside him to get Iowa growing the right way,” said Senator Hart in the press release. “In Big Rock, Wheatland, and communities like it across rural Iowa, we’ve born the brunt of Governor Reynolds and this Republican legislature’s extreme right-wing agenda that has reduced access to health care, underfunded our schools, and put out of state corporations over local investment. We need to put people first in our state again.”