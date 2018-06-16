× Hometown Driver Moffitt Wins Camping Truck Series Race

NEWTON, Iowa (June 16, 2018) – Saturday evening’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series M&Ms 200 presented by Casey’s General Store served as a victorious homecoming for Grimes, Iowa’s Brett Moffitt. Moffitt, in his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Iowa Speedway, led the final 76 laps en route to his third career series victory.

Moffitt has already enjoyed some memorable moments at “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet”, including his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2012 and a trip to victory lane in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2011.

“This is everything,” said Moffitt. “Being in my home state on Father’s Day weekend — my dad has done everything for me in my career and been my rock my whole life.”

Thanks to Moffitt’s stirring win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and tonight’s visit to Casey’s General Store’s Victory Lane, he has a virtually guaranteed spot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Not only does Moffitt occupy an enviable position on the playoff grid, but his four top-five and four top-10 finishes have him third in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings.

Noah Gragson attempted a dramatic move on the final lap in Turn 3 and was ahead of Moffitt until he hit the wall coming out of Turn 4 and then crossed the finish line in second.

“Video game style racing there,” Gragson said. “It’s fun racing at this track. I drove it in there … just overshot a little bit.”

COURTESY- IOWA SPEEDWAY