Iowa Veterans Attending Global Leadership Summit in D.C.

IOWA -- Two local veterans are heading to Washington D.C. to speak up on the need for more veteran voices in the national security debates.

They will join others from across the country at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition's State Leaders Summit.

"The message is that the United States should remain engaged around the world. We gain much more from that engagement than we pay for it. It is a taxpayer concern to use our money where it should be best used," said retired U.S. Army veteran Bernie Stone.

Following the summit, Stone and Rick Burns will meet with Iowa's Congressional delegation and urge them to fully fund the state department and U.S. agency for international development.