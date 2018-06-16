Mike Naig Wins Republican Nomination for Secretary of Agriculture at Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's Republican party now has a nominee for the state's secretary of agriculture.

The race was sent to convention because neither of the five candidates received the 35% of votes needed to win the primary. Over the course of four voting rounds, the 1,100 delegates determined Mike Naig, the current ag secretary, is the winner of the nomination.

Before this was determined, all five candidates made their pitch as to why they should be the party's nominee. In order to win, Naig needed to receive at least 50% of the vote.

"It's critically important that we maintain conservative leadership at the Department of Ag and in the secretary's office, and we must put our best foot forward in a very competitive race against a Democrat," said Naig.

Naig said he will focus on inspiring the next generation of Iowans to pursue careers in agriculture. He will take on Democratic challenger Tim Gannon in November.