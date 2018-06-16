× New Numbers Show Iowa Unemployment Rate is Down

IOWA — Iowa’s unemployment rate is down, according to new numbers from the Iowa Workforce Development.

The data shows the state’s unemployment rate is now the third lowest in the country. In May, the rate fell to 2.7%, compared to 3.2% at the same time last year. As a result, nearly 46,000 Iowans are seeing a lot of job growth. Retail grew by 900 jobs over the last month, and construction by approximately 1,000.

The state rate is lower than the national rate of 3.8%.