IOWA — A heat advisory is in effect for many Iowa counties, and Polk County Emergency Management is working to keep people cool in the high temperatures.

DART is providing free bus rides to and from cooling centers and emergency homeless shelters this weekend.

Click here to see the full press release about the advisory and here to see the full list of Polk County cooling centers.

Any heat-related injuries, illnesses, or deaths can be reported to 515-286-3430 or chris.frantsvog@polkcountyiowa.gov.