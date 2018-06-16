Two Arrested After Skimmer Found at West Des Moines ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines police say two people are behind bars and charged with identity theft and credit card fraud.

According to the Des Moines Register, 40-year-old Evaldo Cardozo Da Silva and 26-year-old Jamily Silva Sousa installed a skimmer at a QuikTrip ATM in West Des Moines.

Investigators found the skimmer on May 25th at the gas station on 22nd Street when a customer reportedly has issues with a card after using the machine.

The suspects were taken into custody on Friday.