× Authorities Say Speed Likely Played Role in Fatal Pleasant Hill Motorcycle Crash

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Speed is believed to have been a factor in an early morning motorcycle crash that killed one man.

The crash took place in the 4400 block of Vandalia Road in Pleasant Hill on Sunday. Police say a man in his late thirties was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and was thrown into a fence in front of Spartech Townsend Inc.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but died at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.