Child Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Water in Jasper County

DES MOINES, Iowa — A nine-year-old is hospitalized after being pulled from the water in Rock Creek State Park.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jasper County officials responded to a call of a nine-year-old who could not be found but was believed to be in the water. Crews located the child underwater approximately 40 minutes later and airlifted the victim to a Des Moines hospital.

There is currently no word on the child’s condition.