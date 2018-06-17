Communities Dedicate Bridge Connecting Iowa and Illinois Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Savanna, Illinois, and Sabula, Iowa, communities dedicated the new bridge connecting them today, but the bridge is still not finished.

The bridge was named in honor of local veteran Dale Gardner, its official name being the Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge. The original bridge connecting the communities was imploded in March, and residents will still have to use ferries to get over the river.

While some community members thought it was odd to hold a dedication, they are still excited for the future.

The bridge isn't expected to be open until Labor Day.