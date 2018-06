Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Despite the heat, drinking water stations weren't the only popular stops at this year's Iowa Craft Brew Festival.

More than 60 Iowa breweries took part in this year's event that showcases the growing beer culture in the state.

Beer lovers had the chance to sample 300 different brews, but also made sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Free water stations were set up throughout the festival area.