The Insiders: June 17th Edition, Celebrating Sportsmanship

IOWA -- A heartwarming video from a Minnesota baseball game has caught national attention online.

With the winning team set to move on to the State High School Championship in Minnesota, Ty Koehn of Mounds view is on the mound. One of his best friends, Jack Kocon of Totino-Grace, is at the plate. Koehn strikes him out, but instead of immediately celebrating with his teammates, the player heads to home plate and hugs his friend.

This amazing display of sportsmanship brings a glimpse of positivity, more of which could be used in sports, politics, and life in general.