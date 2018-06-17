The Insiders: June 17th Edition, Expensive Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- This year's gubernatorial race will likely be the most expensive Iowa has ever seen.

For Republicans, it will be a chance to show Iowans this is what they did when voters put them in charge and what is still ahead. For Democrats, it's the chance to argue Republicans went too far with their power and that it's time to show Democrats can be politically relevant again.

Laura Belin is the founder of the progressive Iowa blog Bleeding Heartland, and Sara Craig is a Republican strategist and advisor who has advised Mitt Romney and others in the past and currently advises Governor Reynolds. The pair joined Political Director Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to talk about the upcoming election.