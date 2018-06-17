The Insiders: June 17th Edition, Remembering Tim Russert With the Whiteboard Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Ten years ago, Meet the Press' Tim Russert passed away.

Russert hosted Meet the Press from the Channel 13 studio in 2007, and Barack Obama, who at that time was the future two-term president, was his guest. It has now been 10 years since Mr. Russert unexpectedly passed away. He inspired many people on how to be firm but fair. His death serves as a reminder to continue to strive to be better.

A special whiteboard commemorating Russert's visit hangs in the Channel 13 production manager's office. On the anniversary of his death, Sara Craig, current advisor to Governor Reynolds, and Laura Belin, founder of the Bleeding Heartland blog, take on the Whiteboard Challenge.