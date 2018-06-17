The Insiders: June 17th Edition, U.S. Relationship With North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- It's a big change from the leaders' past relationship.

The North Korean leader who President Trump once mocked with that nickname now gets a face-to-face meeting, handshakes, and smiles. According to a United Nations investigation, North Korea's Kim Jong-un is accused of many things. On this list is executing hundreds of opponents and his own employees--like a general who dozed off in a meeting--starving prisoners, banning Christianity, and forced abortions.

President Trump said Kim is smart and loves his people.

Political Director Dave Price asked Senator Charles Grassley if North Korea and its leader should now be viewed as an ally because of President Trump's praise.