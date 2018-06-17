What’s Bugging Andy? Hy-Vee Classic Going Away

In this week's What's Bugging Andy, Andy Fales says Cyclone and Hawkeye fans should be just as upset about the end of the Hy-Vee Classic as Panther and Bulldog fans are.
