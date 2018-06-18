× Arrest Made in Alleged Rape of 74-Year-Old Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing charges for allegedly raping a 74-year-old woman at a senior housing complex on the city’s east side back in May.

Police say 45-year-old Lonnie Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday morning. He is charged with third degree sex abuse, robbery, burglary, theft, and more than a dozen charges of unauthorized use of a credit card in the case.

The alleged assault happened on May 7th at The Rose of East Des Moines at 1331 Idaho Street. The victim told police Jackson, who she knew as the boyfriend of another resident in the apartments, knocked on her door asking for money. She refused, and he pushed his way inside her apartment.

The victim said Jackson then made some sexually-toned comments toward her and pushed her to the ground, pinning her in place, and raped her. Jackson left, and it wasn’t until a short time later the victim discovered he had taken her car keys and purse.

The victim called police and reported the thefts the same day of the incident, but officers say she was embarrassed to report the rape and waited until May 25th to file a sexual abuse report.

Police say Jackson took the victim’s car and used her credit cards to make several purchases.