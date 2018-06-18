Arson Charges Filed for Des Moines Woman Accused of Pouring Gasoline in House With Family Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman is facing first degree arson charges after she allegedly poured gasoline inside her home with her six children still inside.

According to court documents, on June 9th, 40-year-old Ayen Bol Acuil poured gasoline inside her home located in the 1400 block of 23rd Street, with plans to set it on fire. Her six children, ranging in ages between seven and 18, were also inside the home at the time.

The Des Moines Register reports Acuil's husband and one of her sons took the gasoline away from her and contacted the authorities. A preliminary hearing is set for June 19th, and Acuil is being held on a $500,000 bond.