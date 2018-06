Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines firefighters asked for help, and they say people stepped up and donated.

The department collects fans for Impact Iowa, which hands them out to people struggling to stay cool. After a Channel 13 story about the need for donations aired last Wednesday, the department said it received 49 fans; one woman alone dropped off 20.

Donations of new fans can still be dropped off at any of the 10 fire stations in Des Moines.