Severe Weather Alerts

Ferentz Thinks Hawkeye Home Field Advantage Will Only Get Louder

Posted 10:18 pm, June 18, 2018, by

While stopping by an I-Club gathering at Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Kirk Ferentz  told us he thinks the Kinnick Stadium north end zone renovation looks good, but he also thinks it's going to improve the home field edge.