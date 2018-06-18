× Fisherman’s Body Recovered from Des Moines River, Identified as Ottumwa Man

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – The body of a fisherman who was reported missing Saturday in Ottumwa has been recovered in the Des Moines River.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Richard Mart of Ottumwa was found by a boater Monday morning around 8:30. The body was discovered north of the Blackhawk road Access, northwest of Ottumwa.

A search began Saturday morning after officials received a 911 call about a fisherman who was unaccounted for. The man’s boat was later found unoccupied.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office, Ottumwa Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted in the search.