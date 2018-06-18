× Free DART Rides Begin for Veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday, veterans can use Des Moines’ public transit system DART for free.

DART says a successful pilot program last month showed veterans boarded the buses nearly 8,500 times in the month of May.

Polk County supervisor Angela Connolly says this shows how important public transportation is for veterans living in the metro.

All that’s needed to take advantage of program is a valid ID proving service. Veterans can use one of these: Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital card, retired military service ID, Iowa license with veteran status, or Veterans Affairs (VA) photo ID.

If a veteran doesn’t already have a VA hospital card, retired military service ID, or Iowa license with veteran status the staff at the VA office at the Polk County River Place can create a photo ID for them.