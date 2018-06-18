Immigrant Advocate Hopes Images of Children in Cages Are ‘Tipping Point’ For Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Erica Johnson admits the thought of immigrant children held in cages and tents has made her break down in tears, but she is trying to be hopeful that the images circulating online will also get more people involved in demanding change.

Johnson is the program director for the Iowa chapter of the American Friends Service Committee, which has been pushing to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, known as I.C.E.

I.C.E. agents have been conducting raids across the country, including one in Johnson's hometown of Mt. Pleasant last month, to round up suspected undocumented immigrants. The Trump administration has also carried out a policy that sometimes separates children from their parents, which on Monday drew condemnation from all four living former First Ladies, as well as Republican and Democratic members of Congress and governors.

Johnson said the separation, which she considers inhumane, could trigger more Iowans to get involved in the plight of immigrants.

"It does feel like a moment where maybe we're at a tipping point," Johnson said.

ProPublica released audio it said it obtained from inside a detention center, where young children can be heard crying and calling out for their detained parents.

The National Review's Rich Lowry maintains Congress can fix this issue.