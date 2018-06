Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro aquatic center has fired a lifeguard who reportedly showed up drunk to work.

West Des Moines Parks and Recreation says a 19-year-old lifeguard showed up to work last week at Valley View Aquatic Center smelling of alcohol. He was sent home and then fired.

The matter wasn't referred to police, and the employee's name isn't being released.