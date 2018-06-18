Neighbors Quick to Help When Child Found Roaming Des Moines Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police say a Des Moines woman found passed out at home Sunday is accused of drugging her children so they would sleep during the day.

Thirty-five-year-old Morgan Brown-Edmundson is charged with three counts of child endangerment. Police say they were called to a residence in the 3800 block of E. 27th St. around 4:45 p.m. after people in the neighborhood returned her eight-year-old son, who had been wandering around in the extreme heat for hours, to the home.

The child told a neighbor, Richie Brown, he couldn't wake his mother. That's when Brown called police.

"I asked him and got close to him, and he told me everyone was sleeping in his house and was scared to go home," Brown said.

Then, Brown walked the child home. Once inside, he found Brown-Edmundson passed out, along with two other children.

"Walk in and she was passed out on the bed, garbage all over the bed, all around on the floor," neighbor Tiffany Evans said.

According to the criminal complaint, the eight-year-old boy “appeared to be extremely lethargic and in a state of physical distress from the heat.” The complaint says the boy told officers his mother routinely gave him and his siblings sleeping pills and other medicine to make them sleep during the day.

Brown-Edmundson and the three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Security at the hospital discovered open alcoholic beverage containers in her purse. She told officers she “drank more than enough and over the limit,” when asked how much alcohol she had ingested that day.

Brown-Edmundson was released from the Polk County Jail on Monday morning. All three of the children have been removed from the home.

"We weren't going to leave until the kids were taken care of, that was the main thing," Brown said.

Brown and his family are glad the kids are safe.