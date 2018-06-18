Polk County Board Approved Public Money for Private School Use, Report Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The Polk County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday for the first time since a Des Moines Register investigation was published, revealing the county gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to religious schools.

According to the Register's investigation, the board approved grants totaling $844,000 to a one-man corporation in 2011 and 2012. The corporation then spent all the funds at Christian schools. The money came from Prairie Meadows profits. The Register says state and county laws prohibit spending that money on private schools.

Supervisor John Mauro pushed for the grants that went to the private schools. He lost a primary earlier this month and his term will end in January.