Rain and Stormy Weather Expected Throughout Week in Metro

IOWA — The weather is ramping up across central Iowa.

Heat and humidity will be replaced with storms and heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 10 PM. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 PM on Tuesday.

A front is stalled out across Iowa and will lead to periods of heavy rain the next few days.

A complex of storms is firing up in western and northwestern Iowa and will fill in across central Iowa through the evening. Some storms may produce hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes through the evening. Strong winds look to be the most likely hazard. The storms will cross the metro after 10 PM on Monday, and rain and thunderstorms will continue through early Tuesday morning. One to three inches of rain may fall in the next 12 hours. Some isolated 3″+ totals may be measured. Flash flooding may occur on area roads with poor drainage, as well as in low areas.

Rain will taper off through mid-day on Tuesday with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are still possible during the evening. More heavy rain could build back in again late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning and again on Thursday rain is likely.

Temperatures will be held back in the 80s and upper 70s through the end of the work week with the clouds and rain at times. It looks to be drier by the weekend.