The Hall at the Foundry Wins National Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Hall at the Foundry sits inside a nearly 130-year-old building that used to be a work space for old train cars. It has been re-purposed into a modern bar but still maintains many historic design elements that connects the new bar to its past. The logo and designs inside the building were a part of an integrated brand campaign from Des Moines based screen printing and design company called Eight Seven Central. That campaign won a Silver National Addy from the American Advertising Federation.

A unique aspect of The Hall is the use of food trucks. Customers can order from the food trucks through an app on their phone or a kiosk, they are alerted when their food is ready and they can pick it up at the front of the building.

The Hall is located at 111 S. 11th St., Ste. 200 West Des Moines, IA 50265 and is open everyday with varying hours.