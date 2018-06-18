× Victim in Deadly Pleasant Hill Motorcycle Crash Identified

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed early Sunday morning in a crash.

The accident happened in the 4400 block of Vandalia Road around 6:45 a.m. Pleasant Hill police say 36-year-old Timothy Cooper, of Des Moines, was traveling westbound on a motorcycle when he lost control and was thrown into a fence in front of Spartech Townsend Inc.

Cooper was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but died at the scene.

Police say speed was a factor in the collision.