9-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Water at Rock Creek State Park Over the Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirms a nine-year-old has died after being pulled from the water in Rock Creek State Park on Sunday.

Rescue crews responded to the beach area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a child who was unaccounted for and believed to be in the water. Approximately 40 minutes later, the child was located underwater and shortly after flown to a Des Moines hospital.

On Tuesday, officials confirm nine-year-old Landyn Short of Tama, Iowa, has died as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.