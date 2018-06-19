Breweries Educating Public During Des Moines Beer Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The fifth annual Des Moines Beer Week celebrates the growing craft beer scene.

Des Moines Beer Week Coordinator Rachel Abel said the week is 10 days long, and breweries are educating the public on different beer options.

“There are lots of breweries in town. It’s a really good opportunity, because the people that are in the breweries are very open and willing to talk to you about all of the styles of beer they have and what you might like,” Abel said.

Rachel said breweries want people to ask questions about different styles and to go outside one’s comfort zone.

“Try to attend and go to a place that you haven’t gone to before, because there really is an event out there for everyone. There’s definetly stuff out there that we haven’t done before,” Abel said.

To see a full list of events and breweries participating, click here.