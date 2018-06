Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A car crashed into a metro convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Casey's at 6120 Douglas Avenue on a report of a car that had crashed into the building. The car's front end smashed through the front brick.

Police say the driver, an elderly man, was examined by medics on the scene but was not hospitalized. The Casey's remains open for business.

Earlier on Tuesday, another car also crashed into the side of a former restaurant.