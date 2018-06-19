Car Crashes Thru Former Home of Big Daddy’s Bar-B-Que

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police say a medical condition caused a driver to lose control and crash into the former home of an east-side restaurant.

Police and fire crews were called to 1000 E. 14th Street around 12:30pm Tuesday.  When they arrived they found a car had crashed almost completely through the building.  Police believe a medical episode cause the driver to lose control.  He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  One other vehicle was damaged but no one else was hurt.