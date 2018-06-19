Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, June 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 483 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.74 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.57 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

40-50- $2.10

50-60- $1.9250

60-70- $1.65

70-80- $1.62

80-90- $1.58

90-100- $1.61

100-110- $1.57

110-120- $1.57

The 79 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $130 to $365 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45 $130

45-60- $182.50

60-75- $165

75-90- $195

140-160 $360