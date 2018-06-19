Colfax Sheep and Goat Auction, June 16

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 483 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.74 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.57 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
40-50- $2.10
50-60- $1.9250
60-70- $1.65
70-80- $1.62
80-90- $1.58
90-100- $1.61
100-110- $1.57
110-120- $1.57
The 79 head of goats at the auction saw a high average price ranging from $130 to $365 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45 $130
45-60- $182.50
60-75- $165
75-90- $195
140-160 $360