Des Moines’ I-235 Speed Camera to be Turned Back On

DES MOINES, Iowa – The automated speed camera on I-235 in Des Moines will be turned back on next Monday.

The Des Moines Police Department says the camera, which has been off since April 26, 2017 following a legal victory for the Iowa DOT in Polk County District Court, will be turned back on at 12:01 a.m. on June 25th.

A ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court issued in April, said the Iowa DOT did not have the authority to regulate speed cameras.

Des Moines police say while the camera has not been recording violations since April of 2017, it has been collecting speed data. Police say that data showed a significant increase in speeding violations in the months following the “turn off” date of the cameras.

The camera monitors the traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-235 near Waveland Golf Course, in between 56th Street and Polk Blvd.

Vehicles travelling at 71 miles per hour or greater will be issued a citation of $65.00 for speed violations up to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, $75.00 for speed violations 16-20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, $80.00, plus $2 for every mile per hour 21 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.