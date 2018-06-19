× Gov. Reynolds Says Migrant Children Being Used as ‘pawns’

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds commented on the separation of migrants, who are seeking asylum, from their children at the U.S. border. She is calling the children “pawns”.

Reynolds offered the conference from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville, where she held her weekly news conference.

“Children are being used as pawns in this situation and I don’t think that that’s the right thing to happen. I’m a mom and a grandma and what I believe is that Congress needs to do their job. they need to get back. They need to work with the executive branch. We’ve been dealing with this for a long time. It’s horrific that children are being used as a pawn in this,” Reynolds said.

The governor said the Trump administration has not asked her to send Iowa National Guard troops to help with border security as he has with some other states.