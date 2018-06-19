ISP Crashing Test Vehicles for Data

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Iowa -- Officers are used to being called to the scene after a crash happens, but on Tuesday they got to watch live as crashes took place in front of them.

The Iowa State Patrol hosted a live crash event at the Iowa Speedway. Thirteen motorcycles and seven other vehicles were crashed into each other and into walls. Along with law enforcement officers, there were doctors, insurance adjusters, and attorneys on hand to see what really happens in a crash.

Channel 13 photojournalist Randy Schumacher was at the event and captured footage that can be seen in the video above.