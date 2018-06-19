‘Keep the Family Unit Together,’ Says President of The Family Leader About Separating Children From Parents at Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's the number one issue currently on the minds of many Americans: separating children from their parents at the Mexico border.

The Trump administration has called it a policy and a deterrent, and then backed off of both of those descriptions. Some within the Republican party simply call it wrong.

Among them is Bob Vander Plaats, president of The Family Leader, a Christian and socially-conservative non-profit organization. He joined Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen in the studio to talk about the controversial subject and share his views on why he believes families should not be separated.