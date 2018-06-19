× Millennials Reportedly Poor Tippers When Dining at Restaurants

UNITED STATES — A new survey found Millennials are much less keen on tipping than older adults.

According to creditcards.com, 10% of Americans ages 18 to 37 say they routinely leave no tip for a server when dining out, compared to 3% of older diners. The website’s report says 18% of Millennials choose not to leave any money when offered a pre-tipping option, while only 12% of older adults choose the same.

The median restaurant tip for a Millennial diner is about 15%, while a majority of older adults tend to be more generous. Nearly 55% of seniors ages 65 and up say they tip 20% or more.