Police: Newton Woman Intentionally Hit Two People with a Car

NEWTON, Iowa — A Newton woman is facing two charges of attempted murder after police say she intentionally hit two people with her car last week.

The incident happened Friday night around 8:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East 14th St. North. Police say 23-year-old Roselea Procenko hit two people, who were riding on the same bicycle, with her car and then drove away.

Witnesses told police it appeared Procenko intentionally hit the two people. They were able to describe the vehicle and driver and the following day Procenko was arrested in the case.

She is being held in the Jasper County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25th.

The two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether Procenko knew the victims.