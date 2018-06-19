‘There’s Nothing Cruel About This,’ Iowa Congressman Says of Policy Separating Children from Families, GOP Chair Disagrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Fourth District Congressman Steve King, a Republican from Kiron, praised President Donald Trump's policy that places children of suspected undocumented immigrants in detention centers, away from their families. He also argued those children may be better off in these circumstances than they were before.

King told TMZ, "There's nothing cruel about this. These are children that are cared for with better care than they got in their home country. They get everything they need. They get a warm, comfortable place to sleep. They get medical care, like a lot of kids in this country don't get. They get three squares a day. They get exercise, fresh air. And I don't know how you can ask for more than that."

See the full video of King's comment here.

The flood of illegals stops ONLY when the people accepting them stop accepting them. #NoAmnesty Illegal aliens of all ages will continue to pour across our borders until substantially more are deported than the number of those who arrive seeking amnesty. — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 19, 2018

While King complimented the president's policy on separation, the Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann criticized it.