Two-Year-Old Pulled From Big Creek Saturday Passes Away

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Officials say a two-year-old pulled from the water at Big Creek beach Saturday night has died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to Big Creek State Park around 8:45 Saturday night on a report of a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived Polk City Rescue was performing life-saving measures on a two-year-old girl who had been pulled from the water at the beach. The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines.

Officials say she passed away Tuesday morning. The name of the child has not been released.

The investigation into the situation continues.