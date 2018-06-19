Vehicle Catches Fire Outside Local Coffee Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A driver escaped injury after his car caught fire on Monday night.

A sedan caught on fire in the road in the 1900 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, right in front of Smokey Row Coffee Co., at approximately 9:30 p.m. When officials arrived on scene, smoke could be seen pouring out from under the hood. Police say the driver reported the car was operating normally, but he did get an oil change that day.

There is no word on how the fire started, but nobody was injured during the incident. The car is likely a total loss.