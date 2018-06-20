Adel Auto Dealer Keeping An Eye on The North Raccoon River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa- When Ron Plagmann came to Adel twelve years ago, he knew his car dealership, called The Car Store, was close to theNorth Raccoon river. Several times since then, he’s learned what that means. It’s taught him to pay attention to broadcast and internet weather reports. This week the river has been rising again.

“In twelve years we’ve had probably three, I remember for sure ’08 was probably one of the worst, it was not a good one, it got real close to our showroom.”

Before his time as owner the business had an inch or two inside the showroom. That was during the food of 1993.

Plagmann knows that a series of things must happen before the floods arrive.

“First thing the storm sewer will flood, second the river will come out of it’s banks, third DOT close the road,” said Plagmann. “They allow traffic to pass so, half a dozen cars get stuck in the middle of the water.”

The biggest concern is his used car inventory is parked out north of his dealership showroom. When the water rises, all he needs to do is move the cars to the south side of his building.

“The good thing is that we have enough time that we can move the cars off the lot,” said Plagmann. “We’ve never had to elevate furniture or anything of that nature but if it would come to that there’s usually plenty of forewarning, it’s not just on you like a flash flood.”

Plagmann has worked in the car business of 40 years, many in the Des Moines area. He’s happy to be in Adel, not sorry to have his Car Store, by the river.

“You see the river as you decide to make a purchase, you’re also seeing a business that existed for about 40 years prior to me,” said Plagmann. “I didn’t have a lot of concerns, and then again we do have flood insurance as well.”