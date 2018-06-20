× Children Receive Gift of Adaptive Bicycles

WATERLOO, Iowa — A group of Iowa kids will have a little more freedom to get around this summer.

Waterloo home medical equipment provider, The VGM Group, surprised five children with adaptive bicycles and scooters.

VGM was able to provide fun and independence for kids with various mental and physical disabilities.

The company also provided a scooter to help one girl get around and a state-of-the-art robot to allow a boy to eat on his own.

The equipment that was given away was worth more than $40,000.