Crop Report Corn Conditions Tie Best Ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There were above normal temperatures this week with severe storms hampering field work according to the Iowa Crop Progress report. But farmers had about five days to harvest hay, deliver grain, and replant.

Just about all of corn is emerged, with 84 percent rated in good to excellent condition. A tie in National Agricultural Statistics record for the best condition corn has been by June 18.

Ninety-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, with 80 percent of soybeans rated good or excellent.

In the oat crop, 64 percent has headed with 83 percent in good to excellent condition.

Hay conditions have improved to 73 percent good to excellent, while pasture conditions are 64 percent good or excellent. Hot temperatures and high humidity continue to stress livestock.