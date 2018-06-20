Des Moines Arts Festival Kicks Off With a Free Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 21st annual Des Moines Arts Festival is this weekend but it kicks off Wednesday night with a workshop by this year's featured artist Chris Dahlquist.

The Kansas City artist has been coming to the Des Moines Arts Festival for 19 years and she said the relationships she has made with artists and community members in Des Moines is what keeps bringing her back. That is a main point of her workshop tonight; connecting artists to their audience. This workshop is an initiative through BRAVO Greater Des Moines to bring Arts Festival activities year round.

The workshop is Wednesday June 20th from 5 P.M. to 6:45 P.M. in Flynn Wright on Locust Street. It is free for both artists and non-artists but you must register on Facebook for the workshop.

The Des Moines Arts Festival is in Western Gateway Park this Friday and Saturday from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. and Sunday from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

There will be 178 professional visual artists booths and 27 community outreach booths filled with fun arts-related activities.

There will be streets closing this week for the festival, effective 9 A.M. Wednesday June 20th through 6 A.M. on Monday June 25th:

Grand Avenue from 11th Street to 16th Street.

(North two traffic lanes remain open until 6 P.M. on Wednesday)

Locust Street from 16th Street to 10th Street.

15th Street from Ingersoll Avenue to Walnut Street.

14th Street from High Street to Grand Avenue.

13th Street from Grand Avenue to Walnut Street.

12th Street from High Street to Walnut Street.