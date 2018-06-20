× Des Moines Police Need Help Locating Suspect In Bar Fight

DES MOINES, Iowa– A suspect in an East Village bar fight is on the loose, police say, and he’s wanted for questioning.

The fight happened nearly two weeks ago on the patio at the Blazing Saddle bar during the Capital City Pride Fest. Police released graphic surveillance video of the right.

You see the suspect who is dressed in blue pull out a cell phone; the police report says to record the victim who is dressed in black. The person who ends up being the victim in this case starts off with some pretty bad behavior of their own,” Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

That’s when the situation takes a turn, the suspect lungs at the victim, throws him to the ground and punch him six times before pouring a pitcher of beer on him.

“It’s excessive our opinion is after watching the video is that, that response was way over the top and was extremely excessive to what he was responding to,” Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

The victim wants to remain anonymous but tells us off camera he suffered bruises to his face and, a cut to the hand.

The suspect is on the loose, police say he faces possible assault charges.

“It doesn’t reflect at all on the business this has nothing to do with the business it was bad behavior from two individuals and it doesn’t reflect on the neighborhood either,” Sergeant Paul Parizek said.

The Blazing Saddle released this statement.

Saddle staff and patrons are by and large very respectful of others and avoid violence in most cases. The safety and security of our patrons, business, and neighbors remains our utmost priority.

If you have any information about the man in the picture, you’re urged to contact local law enforcement.